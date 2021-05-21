Welcome to “Dog Island”

The unique Boston Harbor Islands have been an under-the-radar attraction in the Hub for decades. After an off-season that couldn’t end fast enough, boats are once again getting ready to shuttle visitors to the many wonders that await just off shore beginning May 21. This national and state park, which consists of 34 islands and peninsulas, boasts a number of recreational opportunities—from beach combing and hiking to boating and fishing—and historic sites, like Georges Island’s Civil War-era Fort Warren and Boston Light, the oldest continuously operated light station in the country. And did I mention the unparalleled views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Boston skyline? As part of the opening day celebration, ferry riders can receive a free kite for the day, a practice that continues every Friday through September 3. Also on Fridays through June 18, visitors receive half off the cost of their ferry tickets. For now, ferries run from Long Wharf to Spectacle Island from Friday through Sunday only, yet service is scheduled to expand to seven days, as well as to Georges Island, on June 25.