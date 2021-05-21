Hayao Miyazaki Sees ‘Demon Slayer’ Movie As A ‘Rival,’ His Producer Says

It was in 2003 that Studio Ghibli, and in particular Hayao Miyazaki's works, broke into the worldwide mainstream. Though movies like Kiki's Delivery Service had been dubbed into English by famous American actors and distributed by Disney several years prior, it was in 2003 that Spirited Away was nominated for an Academy Award. The studio was thrust into the public eye, somewhat to Miyazaki's chagrin. Despite consistently grossing huge amounts of money in Japan, Ghibli did not have attention beyond a cult following outside of its home country, and I likely would not be writing this article currently were it not for the success of Miyazaki's eighth feature. The films following it were undeniably influenced to a degree by the new influx of fans. Because of this, analysing the early films and later films separately should allow greater insight into how the studio evolved during this period of enormous growth.