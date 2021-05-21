newsbreak-logo
Hayao Miyazaki Sees 'Demon Slayer' Movie As A 'Rival,' His Producer Says

By Alex Dudok de Wit
Cartoon Brew
 2 days ago

In case Hayao Miyazaki needed another spur to work hard, he now has one in the form of Demon Slayer — Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train. Miyazaki, 80, sees the hugely successful anime feature as a rival, according to Toshio Suzuki, his longtime producer at Studio Ghibli. Appearing on the Fuji TV show Bokura no Jidai, Suzuki said that he hasn't seen Mugen Train — but when he described the gist of it to Miyazaki, the director replied, "That kind of film would be a hit. Well, to me it's a rival."

