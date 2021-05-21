newsbreak-logo
Darren Criss Releases New Single “I Can’t Dance”

By Haley
nerdsandbeyond.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday singer and songwriter Darren Criss released his newest single “I Can’t Dance.”. The song is the second in a series of releases, the first being “f*kn around” which was released last month. Criss describes “I Can’t Dance” as “An ode to both those we love to hate and those we hate to love.”

