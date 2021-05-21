Beat the summer heat with professional development opportunities beginning in June

How To Facilitate Cultural Competency In Online Training. Cultural competency in online training is a fantastic resource for bringing together a global community into one environment. L&D can be rolled out quickly and consistently, regardless of the corporate learner’s location. Similar job roles in different countries can receive messaging that makes individuals feel valued and included, but with global working comes cultural competency. How can you ensure that colleagues are communicating effectively? The power of online training in this space is in educating everyone in respecting differences and celebrating similarities. The opportunities for educating employees about working together, regardless of their background, are huge when eLearning technologies are used effectively.