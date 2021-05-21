Beat the summer heat with professional development opportunities beginning in June

The excitement around the return of IMEX America continues to increase with a growing list of exhibitors from around the world already confirmed and preparing to do business. The international range of exhibitors contracted for IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11, spans all sectors of the industry and includes destinations such as Greece, Detroit, Newport Beach, Michigan, the Bahamas, Aruba, Kansas, Milwaukee; together with companies including Club Med Groups & Incentives, Live Nation Special Events, Global DMC Network by JTB, Fiesta Americana Hotels & Resorts and The Hoxton.