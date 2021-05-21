Your New Superpower – The Language of Mindfulness

May is Mental Health Month. Mental health agencies and organizations around the nation will bring attention to the various ways that mental illness affects people's daily lives. The past year has been a trying one because of COVID-19. For many of us, it was almost impossible for us to leave our homes for fear of contracting COVID-19. This fear often led to increased anxiety and depression. Waccamaw Center for Mental Health never closed its doors. We wanted to make sure all who wanted help could get help. We were able to provide secure telehealth services to those who were not comfortable with coming into the clinic.