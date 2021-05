Jeremiah took a stroll around Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World today and took a look at some updates from around the park. First up, the sand sculpture on Discovery Island, across from the Tree of Life, has been changed to Disney’s animated hit film Moana. This is in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month as Walt Disney World continues to honor the talents, cultures and contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community with unique and special offerings throughout the parks and resorts.