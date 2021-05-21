Why Hollywood Producers Think They Need a Union Again

A group that has been organizing fiction film producers for nearly two years in response to seismic industry shifts and a global pandemic is officially launching a union. Led by It Follows producer Rebecca Green and backed by other veteran indie producers, the Producers Union seeks to establish salary minimums and pension and healthcare plans for fiction, feature film producers — and perhaps producers in other mediums, in time — in an otherwise non-union field. Currently boasting 108 members, the organization unanimously ratified a constitution in March and has elected an executive committee whose members include Effie T. Brown (Dear White People, Real Women Have Curves), Monique Walton (Bull), Avril Z. Speaks (Hosea, Jinn), Lucas Joaquin (Selah and the Spades, Love Is Strange), Chris Moore (Manchester by the Sea, American Pie), Amanda Marshall (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Swiss Army Man), Gabrielle Nadig (Little Woods, Standing Up Falling Down), Heather Rae (Tallulah, Frozen River), Kishori Rajan (Random Acts of Flyness, The Short History of the Long Road) and Robert Salerno (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, 21 Grams).