Why Hollywood Producers Think They Need a Union Again

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

And why they haven’t had one for nearly 50 years. Persistently low compensation and the financial chaos brought on by the pandemic have led hundreds of film producers to try to organize as a union — nearly 50 years after a court ruling shot down attempts by the Producers Guild of America to do the same.

Los Angeles, CA
