Portland, OR

PacifiCorp tells Portland employees to return to the office in less than 2 weeks or take pay cut

By Jamie Goldberg
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Power company PacifiCorp told employees at its Lloyd District headquarters Thursday afternoon that they must return to the office full-time on June 1 or take a 10% pay cut to continue working remotely. Several PacifiCorp employees told The Oregonian/OregonLive they were caught off guard by the sudden announcement and felt...

www.oregonlive.com
