Ohio State once again lost a slew of players to the NFL draft. In fact, the Buckeyes are the only program to have sent at least 10 to the next level over the last two years. And while that’s a good thing when it comes to selling the program, it would make one believe there’s a lot to replace for this fall. There’s some truth to that, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not a ton of talent coming back on the roster. At Ohio State, there is depth and talent waiting for the next season. So it is in 2021.