For most millennials, the early-2000s don’t seem like that long ago. Yet somehow, two decades have passed since the excitement of Y2K — and in the fashion world, 20 years is practically a lifetime worth of trends cycling in and out. Though some of the Y2K fashion trends should stay in the vault forever (looking at you, trucker hats), others have earned a modernized second chance. Wardrobe staples like light-wash jeans, kitten heels, and even frosted lip gloss are experiencing a resurgence thanks to the runways, celebs like Gigi and Bella Hadid, and (let’s be honest) TikTok. And sure, while these pieces might be divisive, there’s no denying that their cool factor is just as high as it was 20 years ago.