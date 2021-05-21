Royal Neighbors of America CEO Cynthia Tidwell Receives Forum 500 Distinguished Service Award

Cynthia Tidwell, President and CEO of Royal Neighbors of America, is the 2021 recipient of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Forum 500 Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented annually to a member of the ACLI Forum 500 whose work exemplifies life insurers’ commitment to helping all Americans – regardless of where or how they work, their life stage, or the economic status of their household – to protect their family’s financial future. The Forum 500 is composed of small- and medium-sized life insurance companies that serve consumers in communities across the United States.