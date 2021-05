With the pedigree of Vina Don Melchor. First planted in 1883 in the Puente Alto region of the Maipo Valley, its 314-acre vineyard is divided into 7 primary parcels and divided yet again into 151 sub-parcels to isolate the unique character of the soil. The cabernet sauvignons – the only wines made by this producer – reflect the painstaking attention that goes into choosing the complex vineyard blend for each vintage.