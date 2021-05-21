newsbreak-logo
Convicted Drunken Driver Charged with Fatal DUI in Orange

Second-degree murder and other charges were filed Friday against a convicted drunken driver accused in a DUI collision that killed a 19-year-old pedestrian in Orange. Sitani Pinomi, 39, is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol level above .08% or more causing injury, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving while privilege is suspended or revoked due to a DUI, according to court records.

