Obituaries

SFC (RET) RONALD JAMES HAKE

Laclede Record
 5 days ago

SFC (Ret) Ronald James Hake, 61, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife Mary of the home; two children, Justin Hake and his wife Jessica of Conway, Ark., and Christina Hake of Waynesville; two stepchildren, Robert Francis and wife Abbra of Wichita, Kan. and James Francis and his wife Rose of Topeka, Kan.; five grandchildren, Cadynce “Sunshine’’ Hake, Braeson Hake, Garrett Hake, Layton pack, and Meyers Francis; his siblings, Virginia Fennewald (Marty) of Ladonia, Mo.; Helen Hake of Seebee, Texas; Kenny Hake (Billie) of Sedalia; Mary Jordan (Danny) of Statesville, N.C.; Janet Jones (“Randell’’) of Thompson, Mo.; Jeanet Minnick (Steve) of Sante Fe, Mo., and Nancy Buchmeier (Chuck) of Curryville, Mo.; special “Mountain’’ friend, Larry Stokes of Crocker; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

