SFC (RET) RONALD JAMES HAKE
SFC (Ret) Ronald James Hake, 61, of St. Robert, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife Mary of the home; two children, Justin Hake and his wife Jessica of Conway, Ark., and Christina Hake of Waynesville; two stepchildren, Robert Francis and wife Abbra of Wichita, Kan. and James Francis and his wife Rose of Topeka, Kan.; five grandchildren, Cadynce “Sunshine’’ Hake, Braeson Hake, Garrett Hake, Layton pack, and Meyers Francis; his siblings, Virginia Fennewald (Marty) of Ladonia, Mo.; Helen Hake of Seebee, Texas; Kenny Hake (Billie) of Sedalia; Mary Jordan (Danny) of Statesville, N.C.; Janet Jones (“Randell’’) of Thompson, Mo.; Jeanet Minnick (Steve) of Sante Fe, Mo., and Nancy Buchmeier (Chuck) of Curryville, Mo.; special “Mountain’’ friend, Larry Stokes of Crocker; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com