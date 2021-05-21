newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Lina Hidalgo Wants a New Deal on Hurricane Harvey Mitigation Funds

By Margaret Downing
Houston Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Russ Poppe of the Harris County Flood Control District at Friday's press conference. "The deck was stacked against us from the get-go." That was Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's assessment at a Friday press conference in which she protested the criteria used to determine what counties and cities would get what share of the federal funds set aside as the Hurricane Harvey Mitigation Funds.

www.houstonpress.com
