Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he's not going to play quarterback. He's trying to make it work as a tight end. Tebow, who has not played in the NFL since 2012 and has been out of football entirely since 2014, spent the last several years playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets' system, making it as high as Triple-A before retiring earlier this year. He had a tryout with the Jaguars prior to the draft, and CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones confirmed on Monday that the team will sign him to a one-year deal.