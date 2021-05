The Australian Commonwealth Senate Inquiry into Freedom of the Press released its report on 19 May 2021. 2.46 The committee recommends that the Attorney‐Generalʹs Department, in its review of the secrecy provisions in Commonwealth law, should aim to build on the work of the Australian Law Reform Commission, by examining how the public interest in a free press and open and accountable government can be better balanced with protection for classified and sensitive government information.