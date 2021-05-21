Casey Anthony Juror: I Regret My Decision to Let Her Off
Ten years after a Florida jury sensationally acquitted Casey Anthony of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, one of the 12 jurors said the decision still “haunts” him. The sequestered jury only found Anthony guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer. She was acquitted of the most series charges, including first-degree murder of her daughter Caylee and aggravated child abuse. The jury sat through 33 days of testimony, heard from 91 witnesses, and saw more than 400 pieces of evidence.www.thedailybeast.com