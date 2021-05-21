Casey Anthony Juror: I Regret My Decision to Let Her Off

Casey Anthony, best known for her 2011 acquittal in the alleged murder of her daughter Caylee, filed a police report on Sunday after a woman allegedly spilled a drink on her. Cops were called to O’Shea’s Irish Pub in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, according to a report obtained by WESH. Anthony, now 35, claimed she got into an argument with the woman, saying they had both dated an ex-boyfriend at the same time, police said. The argument escalated with the woman spilling water on Anthony’s leg. Anthony, for her part, wanted this on the record.