newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign County, IL

Calendar: Trimming the pain from gardening

agrinews-pubs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Champaign County master gardeners at 7 p.m. May 25 via Zoom for the program Trimming the Pain from Gardening. Marcus Ruff, doctor of physical therapy and orthopedic certified specialist, will discuss body mechanics and practices including stretches and exercises that will improve flexibility and strengthen gardeners’ bodies. He also will suggest tools and products to help gardeners prevent pain and injury. In addition, he will discuss ways to cope with aches and pains the gardener may develop.

www.agrinews-pubs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Lifestyle
City
Maywood, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Bement, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Community Gardening#Home Gardening#Heirloom Seeds#Heirloom Varieties#Food Waste#Iroquois#N Country Fair Drive#Real Foods Collective#The Bement Library#Macon Piatt 4 H Show#Quinn Center#Archer Ave#Gardening Resources#Benefit Gardeners#Home Finished Compost#Ornamental Flowers#Heirloom Tomatoes#Physical Therapy#Salsa Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Youtube
Related
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Champaign County Forest Preserve District will have in person activities for kids this summer

If you have kids aged 3-17, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an in person option for them. Preschoolers and a parent or guardian can try out Nature Explorers on June 2nd and 9th from 9:30 to 11 a.m., where they will hear a story, go on a hike, and do some hands-on activities. The first session is at Homer Lake, and the second is at Lake of the Woods.
Champaign, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Mayfair Park, Champaign

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Kitchen fire damages northwest Champaign home

CHAMPAIGN - A fire contained to the kitchen of a northwest Champaign home has displaced a family. Eastern Prairie Assistant Fire Chief Brian Smith said firefighters were called to a split-level home in the 2300 block of Campbell Drive about 1:50 p.m. Sunday. “The Savoy fire chief was in the...
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Leal Park, Urbana

Leal Park is in a relatively odd location for what you or I might consider to be a park to explore, but that is purely because the City of Urbana truly and actually grew up around it, and for good reason. This is actually and truly the oldest cemetery around,...
Urbana, ILsmilepolitely.com

Year of the Park, A to Z: Judge Webber Park, Urbana

As Year of the Park continues, we will be documenting every park in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy, Champaign County Forest Preserves, along with other odds and ends between July 2020 and more like August or September 2021. You can see what has been covered thus far by clicking here. If you have suggestions or ideas or feedback, feel free to contact us at info@smilepolitely.com.
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

Coronavirus response | Local mask rules changing on fly

CHAMPAIGN — Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated people can go mask-free, can you walk bare-faced into a public place?. A day after the CDC updated its guidance, some managers at local places had yet to decide on what their responses will be.
Champaign, ILfoxillinois.com

Champaign offers vaccine to children 12 and older

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 12 years of age or older. Parental consent will be needed for anyone under the age of 18. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only for those 18 and...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Saturday's vaccination updates: Champaign County administers another 1,000 doses; UI wraps up school year with 3 new cases, 0.04% seven-day positivity rate

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. SCHNUCKS: Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated customers. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 1,000 on Friday, according to data updated Saturday. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated...
Champaign, ILThe News-Gazette

‘You’ve got to put the guns down’

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign leaders gathered at the City Building on Friday afternoon to condemn gun violence after three people were injured in two separate shootings Friday. Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in downtown Champaign, police said, and a woman who is eight months pregnant was shot Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of West Springfield Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute.
Champaign County, ILsmilepolitely.com

Giertz Gallery calls for local artist submissions for Around the Block III

Giertz Gallery at Parkland College is calling for local artist submissions for their Around the Block III: Artists from our Neighborhood online exhibit. "Selected works will be showcased on our social media sites and will feature regional artists from Champaign County and surrounding areas. Giertz Gallery will also produce an online catalog to highlight and promote the creativity existing in our community. The submission deadline is May 26th."
Champaign, ILchambanamoms.com

Things to Do for Tweens and Teens This Summer in Champaign-Urbana

Life gets more complicated the older our children get, so we presents some ideas for your tween or teen to do this summer in Champaign-Urbana. We remember fondly the days that we sat down with our calendar and opened the local program guides to carefully select the camps our children would love. “Ooooh, nature camp! Then a week of pottery camp! And swimming every day?! My little one will love that!”
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Thursday's vaccination updates: On eve of state entering 'bridge' phase, welcome mask news arrives from CDC, active cases continue decline in Champaign County

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. DEB PRESSEY: Local health officials: Businesses can make own decision on masks. The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 757 overnight, according to data updated Thursday. The total number of county residents who are...
Champaign County, ILThe News-Gazette

Friday's vaccination updates: On first day of 'bridge' phase, Champaign Co. active cases down slightly (by 2, to 283), percentage of population vaccinated up slightly (by 0.2, to 38.2)

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com. On Day 1 of the state entering the "bridge" between phases 4 and 5, the number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 393. The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands...