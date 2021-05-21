Calendar: Trimming the pain from gardening
Join Champaign County master gardeners at 7 p.m. May 25 via Zoom for the program Trimming the Pain from Gardening. Marcus Ruff, doctor of physical therapy and orthopedic certified specialist, will discuss body mechanics and practices including stretches and exercises that will improve flexibility and strengthen gardeners' bodies. He also will suggest tools and products to help gardeners prevent pain and injury. In addition, he will discuss ways to cope with aches and pains the gardener may develop.