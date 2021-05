GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Conestoga Mall. The threat was made against Hot Topic, located in the mall. GIPD said Hot Topic employees were opening up for the day on Thursday when they heard the message on the store’s answering machine. Police were notified and did a sweep of the store, giving it the all clear. They didn’t evacuate the mall.