newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Maple Leafs' Jason Spezza on John Tavares: 'He Was Picking Up My Voice, I Was Trying To Keep Him Calm'

By The Hockey News
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza details what it was like trying to speak to John Tavares, who was unconscious following a scary incident on Thursday. The team trails the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in their first-round series. THE HOCKEY NEWS MAGAZINE. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the...

www.si.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Tavares
Person
Jason Spezza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#The Montreal Canadiens#Jason Spezza Details#Subscription#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLdailyhive.com

Leafs captain John Tavares released from hospital

After suffering from a scary collision Thursday night and spending the night in hospital, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was released Friday morning and sent home to rest. The team’s PR department announced the move on Twitter, adding that he’d been “thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLsemoball.com

Maple Leafs beat Canadiens 4-1 to clinch playoff spot

MONTREAL (AP) -- Auston Matthews got his NHL-best 35th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot. William Nylander, Jake Muzzin and Adam Brooks also scored for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly and Jason Spezza each had...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ben Hutton: Absent from practice

Hutton missed practice Sunday, per David Alter of The Hockey News. As such, he is presumably dealing with an undisclosed injury. Hutton has been with the Maple Leafs since mid-April, appearing in four games and getting scratched for three others. Healthy scratches normally take the ice at practice, which suggests Hutton might be injured. Nonetheless, his five points in 38 games this year don't make him an attractive fantasy asset, so poolies won't be missing much if he sits out Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Jets double-up Maple Leafs

In Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets, including the tie-breaking goal in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. “It’s always good for confidence. Everybody loves to score goals,” Connor said. “It helps in that sense. It’s pretty nice to hit the ground running. I think our game’s right, and we can draw from that confidence and carry this forward.”
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Adam Brooks Still Living a Fantasy

Adam Brooks scored again helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to their fifth straight win, a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. It’s also the fifth consecutive time Brooks has been centering a line with Joe Thornton and Jason Spezza on his wings. “I mean those are two guys that obviously are special players in this game,” said Brooks. He was asked if he is settling into the role of playing with two Hall of Fame players, “you know there’s still some pinch-me moments when you’re out there with them.”
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
NHLchatsports.com

The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Play Riley Nash

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Pierre Engvall #47 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Toronto Maple...
NHLSports Illustrated

Five Playoff-Bound Players Who Could Retire This Summer

Ryan Miller officially took his curtain call Saturday in Anaheim’s season finale on the road against Minnesota. During the game, the crowd in attendance gave Miller a standing ovation in recognition of his marvelous career, which was highlighted by his 2010 season, where he earned a first-team all-star nod and took home the Vezina Trophy. Prior to reaching the NHL, Miller was one of the most accomplished goalies in NCAA history; he is one of only two netminders to win the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top ice hockey player (the other is Robb Stauber).
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Practices on top line

Hyman (knee) practiced on the top line and first power-play unit Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic. Hyman missed the last 11 games of the season and is currently on long-term injured reserve, but this news bodes well for his chances to return for Game 1 on Thursday against Montreal. Before that happens, he'll need to be formally activated from IR, so look for that news later in the week.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Scott Sabourin: Sent to AHL

Sabourin (undisclosed) has been loaned to AHL Toronto. Sabourin's still on LTIR, so perhaps he's being sent down for a quick conditioning stint ahead of the Maple Leafs' playoff run, which begins Thursday against the Canadiens.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Riley Nash: Full practice participant Sunday

Nash (knee) centered the third line at practice Sunday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. Nash remains on long-term injured reserve after having missed the last 18 games of the season, but it looks like he's ready to return for Game 1 against Montreal on Thursday. Interested fantasy managers should watch for his formal activation before rolling with him on their virtual squads.
NHLmckeenshockey.com

NORTH DIVISION PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – Edmonton Oilers vs Winnipeg Jets – Long, Deep History between Canadian Teams

The Stanley Cup playoffs are officially underway! Well, at least they are in the United States. In Canada, we’re still waiting for the closing act to finish – that is, the three makeup games between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, to secure draft lottery odds, fulfill TV deals, and deliver on the promise of a season without missed games.
NHLCBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian: Receives medical clearance

Bogosion (shoulder) has been medically cleared to play, Darren Dreger of TSN.ca reports. Bogosian will still need to be taken off IR before he can suit up in game action, but he now has a realistic chance to return for Thursday's Game 1 against the Canadiens if he's able to shake off the rust in practice. Whether Toronto will choose to insert him into the lineup right away is a different story.
NHLYardbarker

Former Dallas Stars to Watch in the Playoffs

Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars will not be competing in the postseason this year, just 56 games removed from their Cinderella trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The reigning Western Conference Champions may be watching the playoffs from the couch like the rest of us, but there are many former Stars draft picks and players that fans can cheer for in the tournament.