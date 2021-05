Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Helen Mirren has shared her excitement about playing the villain in the upcoming DC flick. Very few esteemed actresses like Helen Mirren ever make their way onto genre film sets but when they do, the results are spectacular. The non-nonsense serious actor Helen Mirren first turned heads when she appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise as Deckard Shaw’s mother. She’s set to reprise her role for this summer’s F9 as well, proving that independent actor has a place in mainstream Hollywood productions. Mirren will soon be joining the DC Extended Universe as Hespera in the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.