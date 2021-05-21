Sexism In San Diego’s Craft Brew Scene
The recent headlines about sexism in the craft brew industry all started when an instagram page @Ratmagnet, run by Notch Brewing brewer Brienne Allan in Massachusetts, went viral after she reposted stories from women in the industry who experienced sexism on the job. Many of the stories recounted sexist and racist comments, reports of being passed over for promotions by men with less experience, as well as many different forms of sexual harassment, threats and assault.www.kpbs.org