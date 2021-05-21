newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Sexism In San Diego’s Craft Brew Scene

By Anica Colbert
KPBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent headlines about sexism in the craft brew industry all started when an instagram page @Ratmagnet, run by Notch Brewing brewer Brienne Allan in Massachusetts, went viral after she reposted stories from women in the industry who experienced sexism on the job. Many of the stories recounted sexist and racist comments, reports of being passed over for promotions by men with less experience, as well as many different forms of sexual harassment, threats and assault.

www.kpbs.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewers#Craft Brewery#Food Drink#Beverages#Craft Brewing#Sexism#Sexual Harassment#Notch Brewing#Modern Times#Duckfoot Brewing#The San Diego Chapter#The Brewers Association#Mujeres Brewing#The Brewer S Association#Ucsd#Kpbs#Twitter#San Diego Breweries#Beers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
San Diego, CAsandiegoville.com

San Diego's Fall Brewing Makes Progress On South Park Tasting Room

San Diego's Fall Brewing Company will soon open a new tasting room in South Park, taking over the space previously occupied by South Park Dry Goods. Co-owner and once-upon-a-time head-brewer Ramon Astamendi opened Fall Brewing in a former auto repair shop in a quiet stretch of North Park in November 2014. The company quickly gained a loyal following due to its creative artwork, community-focused tasting rooms, and a solid core craft beer lineup, which includes favorites like Plenty for All Pilsner, Green Hat IPA, and 2AM Bike Ride (a coffee and vanilla bean stout made with Dark Horse coffee). Graphic designer to the stars, David Lively, and Premier Stainless Systems founder Robert Soltys eventually took an ownership interest in Fall Brewing and are now managing the company, allegedly ousting founding brewer and co-owner Astamendi from having any control over operations.
San Diego, CAEater

With Callie, Travis Swikard Hopes to Help Spotlight San Diego’s Culinary Scene

Travis Swikard moved back to San Diego in early 2019 with the goal of having his first solo restaurant launched by the end of that year. Two years, countless delays, and one pandemic later, and the chef is finally preparing to open his much-anticipated Callie in the East Village on Friday, June 4. The restaurant is a homecoming for the native San Diegan, who got his start in the industry as a teenager working for the Cohn Restaurant Group and returns after spending the last decade working with legendary chef Daniel Boulud.
DrinksPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Craft Beers to Try This Season

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As bars open back up around the country, a lot of people are easing back into the idea...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego’s Big Bay Boom is back for the Fourth of July

Waterfront extravaganza returns for a 20-minute show with $250,000 worth of pyrotechnics. After taking a year off, San Diego’s most-famous fireworks show, known as the Big Bay Boom, will once again light up the skies over San Diego Bay on the Fourth of July. Wednesday, the show’s title sponsor, the...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Joy Sun | @littlejoybigworld

Summer is Here at The Butcher's Cut in Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego

The Butcher’s Cut just released their new summer menu, so break out your sundresses and flamingo print clothing and grab a table!. What sets The Butcher’s Cut apart from other steakhouses in Gaslamp is that this restaurant houses San Diego’s largest display of dry-aged meat. We’re talking a display of an entire wall with rows and rows of different cuts of meat like New York, tomahawk, porterhouse, all aged a minimum of 21 days. You can even request a table by the wall if you'd like!
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

San Diego Craft Breweries Take Action Against Sexism, Harassment Within Industry

Hundreds of shocking stories of sexism and sexual assault have forced craft brewers across the country to think long and hard about how they plan to be part of the solution. Virginia Morrison is president of the San Diego Brewers Guild. She also owns Second Chance Beer Company. Monday, the company was bottling up a shipment while spreading a message of reform.
San Diego, CAsandiegoville.com

Piña Brings Mexican Flare To San Diego's Encinitas Community

Now in its soft opening stage at the 7,000 square-foot space that last housed The Patio on 101 in Encinitas is Piña, a bar & restaurant specializing in Mexican street food. Piña restaurant is owned by Travis Lester, whose Los Angeles-based Broseph's Restaurant Group founded Brick + Mortar in Santa Monica, Greenbelt in Hermosa Beach, and Bar Esquina in Cabo San Lucas. Leading the kitchen at Pina is Chef Valerie Cervantes, who previously operated a successful catering business called Leopard is a Pineapple.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Column: Will San Diego’s Gaslamp Museum become history?

The pandemic strikes again — historic home of two San Diego pioneers may lose its museum caretakers. The Gaslamp Musuem, which occupies the oldest standing house in downtown San Diego faces closure as it becomes yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tourist attraction, which preserves memorabilia from the...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

The San Diego Views From Mister A’s In Southern California Are As Praiseworthy As The Food

Mister A’s undoubtedly has one of the best views of any restaurant in Southern California. It may even have one of the best views of any restaurant in the world! There’s nowhere else that offers such an incredible view of San Diego. The eatery doesn’t rest on the laurels of such an amazing view, though. […] The post The San Diego Views From Mister A’s In Southern California Are As Praiseworthy As The Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Heated Debate Brewing Over Granny Flats In San Diego

San Diego's campaign to help solve the housing crisis through the construction of granny flats is facing backlash, reports the San Diego Union-Tribune. Residents in Kensington, Talmadge, Rolando, and El Cerrito are calling for an immediate moratorium on the city policy approved in October. The policy allows property owners to...
Drinksbrewersassociation.org

American Craft Beer Excels at 2021 Australian International Beer Awards

American craft brewers once again displayed their talent for producing a variety of high quality and innovative beers while competing on the global stage at this year’s Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA). Following cancellation of the 2020 competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria hosted...
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

How Convoy Became the Heart of San Diego's Asian Food Scene

"It rose out of nowhere,” says Junya Watanabe. The thrill of things is amplified by their unlikeliness. It is always likely that great restaurants will dot the drop-dead gorgeous coastlines, that Michelin-star kitchens will bloom in the shadows of skyscrapers. But when mom-and-pops create a bustling dining culture in the city’s unsexy middle, behind some car dealerships and paint stores, in a part of town not designed for restaurants, where parking is so scarce it’s nearly a mythological construct, turning entire strip malls into food courts of nuanced and authentic cuisines of various Asian cultures—That’s a thrill.
San Diego, CAPosted by
DFW Community News

Travel with Terri to San Diego

San Diego is a great destination anytime of the year, mainly because of its incredible mild year-round climate. It also has an impressive naturally deep-water harbor and a long association with the United States Navy and Marines, plus miles of beautiful beaches. San Diego is on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles south of Los Angeles. Honestly, every time I go to San Diego I want to move there. The weather, the water and countless things to do are all fantastic! Here are my top 3 favorites:
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Athletic Brewing non-alcoholic brewery finds home in San Diego

Fifteen months ago Athletic Brewing made the decision to open a facility in the craft beer capitol of the United States, San Diego. For co-founder Bill Shufelt the decision to base here in San Diego was a no brainer. He knew that they were seeing 10% of their sales here in California. So why non-alcoholic beer you might ask?