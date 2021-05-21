Samsung won't abandon Tizen in favor of Android TV
Google surprised Wear OS fans this week when it announced it was working on an updated version of the operating system with help from Samsung. As part of the partnership, Samsung's future wearables will ship with that new software instead of Tizen, its existing smartwatch OS. The announcement led to some brief speculation that the company may also phase out Tizen in favor of Android TV. As first reported by Protocol, Samsung has now shut down that notion.www.engadget.com