Samsung won't abandon Tizen in favor of Android TV

We start today’s deals with some of the best Android phones in the market. We head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 getting a $50 discount on its 512GB storage space option. Now, this model is only available on its Phantom Gray color option, and you can get it for $800 without having to trade in your current devices. If you’re more drawn to the design of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20+, you can get one for $1,100 after receiving a $100 discount on its Cosmic Gray color variant. And since we’re already talking about Samsung devices, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with 128GB storage for $566 after an $83.99 discount. This is the WiFi-only variant, and it also includes an S Pen in the box.