What Is A Good Credit Score

The answer depends on which app you choose and whether you make your payments on time. When you're shopping online, you'll likely run into buy now, pay later (BNPL) apps. Instead of paying for a big purchase in full, you can use one of these financing plans to pay it off over time, often with a zero-interest offer. The Ascent's research found that buy now, pay later apps have rapidly grown in popularity, to the point where over half of Americans reported that they've used one. But before you sign up, it's good to know how a BNPL app can impact your credit.