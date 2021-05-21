What Is A Good Credit Score

newsbreak-logo
A good credit score can help you get approved for attractive rates and terms when you apply for a loan. But stating whether or not a particular credit score is good is complicated. That’s because the threshold for what’s considered good can vary based on the type of loan you’re applying for and which lender is reviewing your information. Throw into the mix different lenders using different credit scoring models, and you’re likely to end up with scores depending on which method was used.

