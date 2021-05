Senior speedster and girls’ team captain Jenna Daly topped two Tiger track records while winning both the individual 800m race and 4x400m relay on May 15. The 800m record was previously owned by Janet Staley ’81 at 2:25.2 with Daly running it in 2:22.85 during an intrasquad meet just weeks ago. The new 800m record set by Daly on Saturday now stands at 2:20.2. Sharing her success in the 4x400m and with a record-breaking time of 4:12 were teammates Mackenzie Headley ’24, Emma Krasemann ’21, and Rose Caso ’21. Will Schmitz ’21 also tied the 200m boys’ school record with a time of 22.1. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams earned wins in the end-of-season New England Championship meet.