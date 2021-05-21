newsbreak-logo
'We got a little ahead of ourselves' | Really yellow Bojangles violates city code

WCNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to miss the super yellow Bojangles off of Independence Boulevard. So hard to miss the City of Charlotte noticed it's actually a code violation. "We got a little ahead of ourselves in our excitement to make a store look like our beloved Big Bo Box," a Bojangles spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte. "Really, we were just trying to have a little fun and see if our fans would notice. We're glad to hear they did."

