Spurgin Commended for His Leadership During the COVID-19 Challenges and Improving Store-level Margins for Over 400 Restaurants. Over the last two and a half years, Spurgin has delivered sustainable cost reductions contributing to improved store-level margins and cash flow for the brands managed by RGS. He was also crucial to the company’s COVID-19 response and its ability to withstand the devastating impact within the supply chain while ensuring each brand was positioned for growth post-pandemic.