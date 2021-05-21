newsbreak-logo
We’ve Got All the Tools You Need to Be a Better Gardener—Direct From Sunset

By Sunset Staff
sunset.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything you need except good weather. A gardener’s most important tools are the sun, the seeds, and the soil. There’s not much we at Sunset can do about those, but for everything else, we’ve got you covered. At our very own shop.sunset.com, we’ve put our stamp of approval on a range of invaluable gardening items, from a multifunction apron that’ll outlast the seasons to hand-forged trowels and cultivators. We’ve got portable stools to save your knees, and totes to lug your gear. Check them out below—and don’t forget to tag us in your garden pics @SunsetMag.

