A bubble tea shop is the latest business to sign a lease for the Bayshore shopping center in Glendale. Serenitea will open a shop of about 1,100 square feet at the corner of North Bayshore Drive and West Northshore Drive on the south end of the center, according to a news release. The business, owned by Manpreet Singh, also has a location at 1414 W. Wells St. in Milwaukee.