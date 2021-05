Bennie Montoya, 75, of Richland, died Wednesday, May 20, 2021, at his home. He is survived by his children, Yalen Gray, Amanda Montoya, and Bennie Joe Montoya and his wife Debbie, all of Richland; two grandchildren, Austin Gray and Cody Sanchez; three siblings, Mary, Candy, and Raymond, all of New Mexico; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.