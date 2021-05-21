newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Gov. Evers Acts on Seventeen Bills

By Gov. Tony Evers
Urban Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today acted on seventeen bills, including:. Makes several modifications to requirements for a newspaper to qualify to receive compensation for publishing legal notices. Senate Bill 52, now Wisconsin Act 33:. Requires that if a current officeholder files a notification of noncandidacy or fails to file...

urbanmilwaukee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#Child Abuse#Alcohol Beverages#Alcoholic Beverages#State Law#State Court#Federal Law#State Department#Madison#The Department Of Revenue#Qrtp#Assembly#Canadian#Medical Examining Board#Department Of Agriculture#Consumer Protection#State Fair Park Board#Seventeen Bills#Department Rule#Current Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
Related
HealthLake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers on Reduced Federal Stimulus Payment

During Wednesday's Department of Health Services media briefing on COVID-19, Governor Tony Evers discussed issues relating to the reduced federal stimulus money Wisconsin will be receiving. As reported by WisPolitics.com, Wisconsin will get $700 million less from the latest round of COVID-19 stimulus funds than originally expected. In addition, the $2.5 billion now coming will be split into two payments a year apart. The drop in money the state will now receive is due to improvements in the state's unemployment rate, which has returned close to pre-pandemic levels.
Jefferson City, MOnewspressnow.com

Missouri House yet to act on gun bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) Missouri lawmakers are nearing the end of their session with a high-profile measure to ban local enforcement of federal gun laws still outstanding. The Republican-led legislature has until 6 p.m. Friday to pass bills. Senators passed the gun bill 22-10 on Thursday. But it still needs a final vote of approval from the House.
Madison, WIWEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers signs bill designating May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has designated May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin. May 14, 1975, is recognized as the last day of airlift evacuation of remaining Hmong-Lao soldiers and their families from the covert headquarters in Long Tieng, Laos, to the Nam Phong refugee camp in Thailand.
Politicssky21.com

New Bills Signed Into Law by Gov. Kemp

More Georgia special education students would be eligible for subsidies to attend private schools and home-schooled students could play on their local public school team under laws signed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The Republican governor signed the bills into law at a ceremony Thursday. Senate Bill 47 expands eligibility...
Boise, IDbonnersferryherald.com

Gov. Little signs transportation funding bill

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little signs historic HB 362, a transportation bill that will provide $80 million in continuous funding and allow the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion in transportation infrastructure projects. The bill, which the governor signed on Monday, May 10, will allocate and increase funding...
news8000.com

Evers lowers U.S. and Wisconsin flags for Hmong-Lao veterans

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered that the flags of the United States and state of Wisconsin be flown at half-staff in honor of the Hmong-Lao veterans and signed a bill declaring May 14 Hmong-Lao Veterans Day in Wisconsin. “I’m honored to be here today as...
LotteryWiscnews.com

Gov. Tony Evers opposes Ohio-style lottery to promote vaccinations

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday called for more Wisconsinites to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he's not interested in using the state's federal stimulus dollars to launch a lottery to promote more vaccinations, such as an Ohio program will award $1 million each week to an adult who has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Madison, WIDaily Reporter

Evers thinks lower stimulus payment will mean less money for broadband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that the federal government’s decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in coronavirus relief dollars than first estimated could mean there will be less money for broadband and the state’s pandemic response. Evers’ administration had expected $3.2 billion in stimulus aid....
Middleton, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Gov. Evers calls special session on Medicaid expansion

MIDDLETON — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, a move Republicans have rejected for years and as recently as two weeks ago. The Democratic governor took a new approach this time. He is earmarking $850 million in federal money...
Harrisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Bill aimed to modernize Fertilizer Act

HARRISBURG — A bill aimed at modernizing Pennsylvania’s 1956 Fertilizer Act was recently approved by the state Senate, according to prime sponsor, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “Pennsylvania’s Fertilizer Act was first passed in 1956 and has not been substantially modernized since,” Yaw said. “The updates I am proposing, in consultation with industry and state agencies, will unquestionably reduce the environmental impact of fertilizer applied to lawn and turf areas, while ensuring that the land will be able to receive adequate nutrients. Homeowners investing in lawn care services have no way to know if the employees applying fertilizer to their yards are properly trained, and the Department of Agriculture has no authority to investigate irresponsible or illegal applications. This bill will change that.”
Politicsmadison

Lawmakers limit reckless spending -- Dick Greffin

We are fortunate that Wisconsin has a fiscally responsible Assembly and state Senate. Both are badly needed to offset Gov. Tony Evers' inflated spending and budget. Evers is proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations to finance his $91 billion budget. Evers wants those people who have worked...