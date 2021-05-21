Gov. Evers Acts on Seventeen Bills

HARRISBURG — A bill aimed at modernizing Pennsylvania’s 1956 Fertilizer Act was recently approved by the state Senate, according to prime sponsor, Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “Pennsylvania’s Fertilizer Act was first passed in 1956 and has not been substantially modernized since,” Yaw said. “The updates I am proposing, in consultation with industry and state agencies, will unquestionably reduce the environmental impact of fertilizer applied to lawn and turf areas, while ensuring that the land will be able to receive adequate nutrients. Homeowners investing in lawn care services have no way to know if the employees applying fertilizer to their yards are properly trained, and the Department of Agriculture has no authority to investigate irresponsible or illegal applications. This bill will change that.”