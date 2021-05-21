newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, ME

Two Women & One-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Struck by Vehicle

By Mark Shaw
Posted by 
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Augusta Police confirm two women and a one-year-old girl are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Maine's Capital City. Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were walking along Cony Road with a one-year-old girl around 2 p.m. when a vehicle hit them. The two women died at the scene and the little girl taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

q961.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
961
Followers
3K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chelsea, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Accidents
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Accident#City Police#Walking#62 Year Old Rosalyn Jean#Cony Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Caribou, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Human Remains Found in Caribou Identified

Police said they have positively identified the human skeletal remains found Monday in Caribou as Kurtis Madore. Madore was 31-year-old when he went missing on June 2, 2019. Officials said they used dental records to make the ID. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has done a complete exam, but are unable to determine the cause of death due to the conditions of the remains.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Human Skeletal Remains Found in Caribou, Maine

The Maine State Police said human skeletal remains were found Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 in Caribou, Maine. The remains were found by a local man taking a walk in the woods, according to police. Multiple agencies are investigating the area Monday where the remains were found....
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Fatal Dump Truck Crash on I-95 Takes Life of Houlton Man

Maine State Police say 68-year-old Michael Marshall of Houlton was killed when his 1999 Volvo dump truck went off the southbound lane of Interstate 95 in Dyer Brook. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday and restricted parts of the interstate to one lane for several hours. An initial...
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

2020 Maine State Police Trooper of the Year

The 2020 Maine State Police Trooper of the Year has been announced and Detective Abbie Chabot has been selected. Detective Chabot is part of the Major Crimes Unit-South. She joined the Maine State Police July 13, 1997. The department said she lives in Greene, Maine and has a 15-year-old daughter with her husband David.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Auburn, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Fire at 4-Unit Apartment Building, Auburn, Maine

A two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to a 4-unit apartment in Auburn. Firefighters responded to the fire on Hazel Street just before 5:00 a.m. WMTW reports a neighbor ran to the building with a ladder to help people on the top floors escape through windows as flames shot from the building. Heavy smoke was visible from across the river in Lewiston.
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Vermont StateBangor Daily News

Vermont man killed in I-95 crash north of Augusta

A Vermont was killed Wednesday afternoon when his truck struck a tree off Interstate 95 in Sidney. Jack A Davis, 60, of Sheffield, Vermont, was driving a 2020 black Dodge Ram hauling a trailer north on the interstate about 2 p.m. when he drove off the road and struck a tree, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Maine Statepenbaypilot.com

Maine State Police Troop D beat

AUGUSTA — Maine State Police Troop D reported the following activity May 3-9. Troop D is responsible for Maine's Midcoast, including Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Waldo, and Knox counties, the southern half of Kennebec County, and part of northern Cumberland County. The troop also patrols Interstate 295, from Brunswick to Gardiner. The troop's complement includes a lieutenant, three sergeants, 25 troopers, and a secretary.
Maine Statewgan.com

Maine State Police arrest man after standoff in Kennebec County

A man was taken into custody in Monmouth after allegedly causing a standoff with police on Friday. According to CBS 13 news, 55-year-old Howard Gribbin is charged with creating a standoff, violating conditions of release, and violating a protection order. Before noon, police responded to 378 Route 126 near the...