Two Women & One-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Struck by Vehicle

Augusta Police confirm two women and a one-year-old girl are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Maine's Capital City. Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were walking along Cony Road with a one-year-old girl around 2 p.m. when a vehicle hit them. The two women died at the scene and the little girl taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.