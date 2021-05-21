newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bluesound Professional’s ‘Surroundscapes’ Podcast Returns for Series 4

By Authors
Twice
 6 days ago

Pickering, Ontario, Canada, May 20, 2021 – Bluesound Professional, the premium distributed audio ecosystem for commercial spaces, announced the launch of the fourth installment of its podcast series called Surroundscapes. The series continues to feature expert guests from around the world offering eye-opening perspectives on changes affecting the current and post-pandemic workplace. The series is targeted at commercial A/V integrators, consultants and business owners interested in the idea of using audio visual technology to help create memorable and immersive experiences in commercial environments amidst our new reality.

www.twice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imogen Heap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Music Business#Google Podcasts#Music Industry#Music Technology#Talk Radio#Live Radio#Bluesound Professional#Vp#Gm#Google Magenta Ai#Npr#Mimu#The Listening Chair#Theon Cross#Tomorrows Warriors#Poseidon Music#Kemet#Kyoko Neko Trust#Lenbrook International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
La Crosse, WIravallirepublic.com

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Celebritiesaithority.com

Seth Rogen to Launch Original Podcast Series With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

SiriusXM announced that writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Seth Rogen will launch his first podcast with Stitcher, the pioneering podcast company and SiriusXM subsidiary. Rogen’s podcast, a series of personal stories produced with a rich sound design, is expected to debut later this year. Each week, Rogen will indulge...
Gardeningwsum.org

Plant Basics: Mini-Podcast Series

As part of WSUM’s collaboration with Patricia Hasting’s Journalism 457, today will feature the final mini-podcast series created by the class. Enjoy these mini-podcast series that give a brief look into a variety of topics, with the topic for this series being the benefits of plant-based diets. PLANT BASICS. by...
CollegesWUKY

Student Podcast Series

The WUKY Student Podcast Series is an opportunity for students seeking internship credit to create something special. Students will work as a team, under the guidance of WUKY mentors, to plan, produce, and present a podcast series relevant to the local community. Required experience?. Of course, prior experience recording and...
Musicmixonline.com

Mix Blog Studio: Track Organization Quiz

Everyone has his or her own approach to the music production process. Some are exceedingly well-organized and systematic, while others like to just wing it. My guess is that the majority probably fall somewhere in between. If you’re wondering where you fall in continuum, I invite you to take this...
New Jersey StateAtlas Obscura

Podcast: Hitler’s Toilet

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we examine the afterlife of Hitler’s commode, which roamed the seas, served an evil dictator, survived a war, and ended up in a New Jersey auto-repair shop bathroom. Our...
PodcastWOUB

WOUB Podcast Host Featured on CNN Web Series

Executive Career Coach Beverly Jones hosts WOUB’s Jazzed About Work. ATHENS, OH – Beverly Jones can now add “CNN expert” to her long list of credits. The author, WOUB podcast host and executive career coach recently appeared on an episode of the CNN web series The Game Plan: Building a Strong Financial Future. Sponsored by several financial services companies and hosted by former professional football player and business owner Dhani Jones, the six-episode series looks to provide a path forward for people across the country who are facing financial challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and help them identify steps to a better financial future.
Behind Viral VideosTechCrunch

SiriusXM partners with TikTok on a new music channel, Pandora Playlists and more

The hosted playlists on Pandora are the first of the new initiatives to launch. Starting today, popular TikTok creators will curate, host and promote their own Pandora playlists to their fans on TikTok, starting with Bella Poarch. The TikTok influencer, who now has 69.6 million followers, is best-known for her viral lip-sync video to “M to the B,” which blew up to become the most-liked video on TikTok. She also makes videos featuring singing, dancing and gaming content, among other things, and this month released her first single, “Build a B*tch,” which has broken into Spotify’s U.S. and Global Top 50 charts.
MusicBillboard

Doja Cat, John Legend Join Eco-Friendly Music NFT Marketplace OneOf

As the music industry continues to ride the non-fungible token (NFT) wave, it has also become well-acquainted with the new art form's downsides -- which include high economic barriers to entry and a negative impact on the environment. But a new marketplace built specifically for music NFTs aims to help.
Internetmusically.com

Marketing music: livestreams, premieres and listening parties

Live, online events are now part of the fabric of the music industry, and that looks set to continue even when physical concerts return at scale. At Music Ally’s Sandbox Summit Global online conference yesterday, several sessions explored how these events are being marketed, starting with a pair of presentations on premieres and listening parties. First up was Lee Martin, founder of startup Listening Party.
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Q-dance Launches Brand New Platform for Hard Dance Lovers

After two decades of stunning events, Q-dance has shifted to focus on fostering a community within the hardstyle community and beyond. Before the pandemic took hold of the planet, Q-dance was the world’s leader in premier hard dance events and festivals. During the past year, they continued that dominance by elevating the quality of virtual festivals with the editions of Defqon. 1 At Home and Qlimax: The Source, which went on to be featured on Netflix. With those successes, Q-dance looked to shift its focus on online live experiences alongside physical events as they combine the world of live events, content creation, and tech to offer a completely new experience for dance music fans.
InternetPitchfork

The History of Pitchfork’s Reviews Section in 38 Reviews

The music site Ryan Schreiber started went through a couple of different names and began as a monthly publication—new content came sporadically for the first of couple years—but when daily updates began, reviews were crucial. With features and columns you needed pitches and original photos, and the pieces could be long and require more editing than one person working part-time could manage. Reviews were short and needed only album art.
TV & Videosmypulsenews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Podcasts

As technology changes, consumers are presented with several options for new kinds of entertainment and media. Be it social media, or even video streaming services, there has been a constant stream of exciting innovation pushing the boundaries of entertainment and media options. Podcasts are arguably becoming the fastest growing form of entertainment.
Recipeswsum.org

More Than Pierogi: Mini-Podcast Series

As part of WSUM’s collaboration with Patricia Hasting’s Journalism 457, today will feature the sixth, of nine, mini-podcast series created by the class. Enjoy these mini-podcast series that give a brief look into a variety of topics, with the topic for this series being the beautiful culture of Poland!. More...
Musicmusically.com

Sony Music’s $400m social, gaming and fitness revenues

At the NY:LON Connect conference earlier this year, Warner Music Group’s Oana Ruxandra talked about three key pillars of new revenues for that label group: social, gaming and fitness. But WMG is far from alone in seeing these three sectors as key to music industry growth. Sony Music boss Rob Stringer picked out exactly the same trio in his appearance at Sony’s ‘IR Day’ investor relations event today.
Podcastwiartonecho.com

Letter to the Editor: Podcast series

I would like to congratulate my friend and associate Sheila Whytock on an excellent series of podcasts entitled Willing to Listen – South Bruce Proud. In these episodes, Sheila explores a number of issues surrounding the potential Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s spent nuclear fuel, here in South Bruce. Most interestingly, Sheila has talked with a number of scientists with decades of experience working with radiation and radioactive material. Those following the discussion here, have heard a lot from anti-nuclear crusaders whipping up fear of radiation, postulating terrible things that could possibly happen in a DGR, and spreading misinformation about incidents in other nuclear facilities around the world. It’s important for those interested in the DGR to distinguish between people spreading fear about theoretical events, and those who have spent their careers actually working in the field. I encourage readers to listen to the podcasts, but I will give just a couple of examples here.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

TMN 30 Under 30: Meet the next group of winners

Caleb Triscari, Calum Anderson and Cass Navaro all took a spot on this year’s TMN 30 Under 30 list. They’ve had quite different paths to success, but a similar theme emerges when the trio discusses the forces and failures which could be holding the industry back. Read on below to...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Markell Casey joins Sony Music Australia as senior director of A&R

Sony Music Australia has announced that Markell Casey will join the company as senior director of A&R from June 8. Casey will join Sony’s Sydney office and will be responsible for signing and developing his own artist roster as well as furthering the careers of Sony Music Australia artists. Casey...
TV & VideosAnimation Magazine

Imira Launches Pre-K Series ‘Zoonicorn’ into Global Market

Imira Entertainment, the leading kids and family entertainment distribution and production company, is launching a brand new animated preschool series Zoonicorn. Featuring a ‘Zooniverse’ of enchanting characters, the 3D CGI series debuts with 52 original seven-minute episodes. A magical mix of zebra and unicorn, the captivating Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams...