Bluesound Professional’s ‘Surroundscapes’ Podcast Returns for Series 4

I would like to congratulate my friend and associate Sheila Whytock on an excellent series of podcasts entitled Willing to Listen – South Bruce Proud. In these episodes, Sheila explores a number of issues surrounding the potential Deep Geological Repository for Canada’s spent nuclear fuel, here in South Bruce. Most interestingly, Sheila has talked with a number of scientists with decades of experience working with radiation and radioactive material. Those following the discussion here, have heard a lot from anti-nuclear crusaders whipping up fear of radiation, postulating terrible things that could possibly happen in a DGR, and spreading misinformation about incidents in other nuclear facilities around the world. It’s important for those interested in the DGR to distinguish between people spreading fear about theoretical events, and those who have spent their careers actually working in the field. I encourage readers to listen to the podcasts, but I will give just a couple of examples here.