Bluesound Professional’s ‘Surroundscapes’ Podcast Returns for Series 4
Pickering, Ontario, Canada, May 20, 2021 – Bluesound Professional, the premium distributed audio ecosystem for commercial spaces, announced the launch of the fourth installment of its podcast series called Surroundscapes. The series continues to feature expert guests from around the world offering eye-opening perspectives on changes affecting the current and post-pandemic workplace. The series is targeted at commercial A/V integrators, consultants and business owners interested in the idea of using audio visual technology to help create memorable and immersive experiences in commercial environments amidst our new reality.www.twice.com