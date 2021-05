Bridgerton became a smash hit for Netflix almost immediately when it premiered on Christmas Day in 2020, and the buzz still hasn't died down nearly five months after viewers met the likes of Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne, Regé-Jean Page's Simon, and of course Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte, among other unforgettable characters. The show was renewed for three more seasons after just the one became such a huge hit (although without one star), and now a royal spinoff is on the way to officially establish a "Bridgerton-verse" courtesy of Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland.