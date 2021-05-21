newsbreak-logo
Kinsey family African American art collection lands in two Tulsa locations

TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest African American art and history exhibits will have collections available for public view starting Saturday.

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection will be split into two sections during its time in Tulsa: One in the ONEOK Boathouse at the Gathering Place and one at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

The Kinsey family has been collecting the art for 50 years in an effort to increase public awareness about African American history and culture.

The family says it’s an honor to be in Tulsa for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial being commemorated at the end of May.

The exhibits open Saturday and will be open until July 1.

