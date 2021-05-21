newsbreak-logo
Genmab - Janssen's Darzalex Wins Positive Opinion In Europe For Two New Indications

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization to Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) and its partner Janssen Biotech Inc's Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous for amyloidosis. The opinion is for daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone...

