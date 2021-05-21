newsbreak-logo
Two Women & One-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Struck by Vehicle

By Mark Shaw
Posted by 
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Augusta Police confirm two women and a one-year-old girl are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Maine's Capital City. Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were walking along Cony Road with a one-year-old girl around 2 p.m. when a vehicle hit them. The two women died at the scene and the little girl taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

