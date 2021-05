Confidence in the market for new multifamily housing increased in the first quarter of 2021, according to results from the Multifamily Market Survey (MMS) recently released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) increased eight points to 51 compared to the previous quarter. This is the first time the MPI has been over 50 in seven quarters. Meanwhile, the Multifamily Occupancy Index (MOI) increased one point to 59.