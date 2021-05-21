newsbreak-logo
Prince Harry Says Prince Charles Expected Him to ‘Suffer’ Because He Did

Emily Tannenbau m
Glamour
Glamour
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince Harry plans to raise his children a lot differently than he and Prince William were raised by Prince Charles. “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s gonna be like that for you.’ That doesn’t make sense,” the Duke of Sussex said during the third episode of his mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, per Us Weekly. “Just because you suffered, it doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids.”

