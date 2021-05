The second-generation Tesla Roadster was revealed about three years ago but the EV maker took quite a while to materialise it. Finally, it is expected to arrive later this year or early in 2022 but one production-ready version is already on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum with some details of its specifications. The most interesting of all is that the read out at the museum claims a 0-100 kmph sprint in a earth-staggering 1.1 seconds when the Roadster is equipped with the SpaceX package.