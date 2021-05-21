newsbreak-logo
Military

Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
Derrick
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to a 94-year-old retired Army colonel for bravery under enemy fire more than a half-century ago in the Korean War. It took a policy change for retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. to receive the military's highest honor. The 2020...

