6 Ways to Cultivate a Diverse and Equal Workplace

By Sepideh Nasiri
Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquality has barely moved in decades. In the 25 years since we've recognized Equal Pay Day, the wage gap has only narrowed by $0.08. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of women in C-suite executive roles increased from 17 percent to 21 percent. These numbers reflect the reality that women face today, especially diverse women — a reality that corporate America is still failing to live up to its pledges of support and promises to “do better.”

