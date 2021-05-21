6 Ways to Cultivate a Diverse and Equal Workplace

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Guests: Rob Anarfi , Global Head of Compliance, Beazley Group ; Sima Ruparelia Chief Actuary,. , Head of Culture, Lloyd's. The expert panel was made up of specialists from the insurance sector who are at the heart of diversity and inclusion (D&I) issues in the industry and have driven much change already. They each shared personal experiences and provided inspiring and thought-provoking views on what our sector is doing in relation to D&I, offering practical advice about the resources that are available to help all businesses, not just the large, to keep the industry moving forward.