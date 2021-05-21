newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Premier League final-day predictions: Lawro v Noel Gallagher

By BBC
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Gallagher takes on Lawro this week and will be at Etihad Stadium on Sunday to join Manchester City's title party - the bad news for Pep Guardiola is that he is not bringing his guitar. If you've seen the video of Pep singing Don't Look Back in Anger as...

www.chatsports.com
Pep Guardiola
Noel Gallagher
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ video

Noel Gallagher announced as 2021’s Official Record Store Day UK Ambassador. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released the official music video for ‘We’re On Our Way Now’. The first of two new singles to feature on the forthcoming release of Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021). Released on June 11th via Sour Mash Records, the set is a definitive 18 track best of package, and a timely reminder of the breadth and depth of classic songs from the first decade of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
CelebritiesKXLY

Ewan McGregor can’t remember outcome of Noel Gallagher light saber battle

Ewan McGregor “can’t remember” who won a light saber fight between him and Noel Gallagher. The 50-year-old actor – who will reprise his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Disney+ series about his ‘Star Wars’ character – recalled having a “battle” in the ‘Holy Mountain’ singer’s garden following the former Oasis rocker’s 30th birthday party in 1997 but Ewan can’t confidently say if he got the better of his friend or not.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has been named as the 2021 Record Store Day UK Ambassador. The Oasis rocker has a long history of supporting indie record stores as both a music fan and music creator, having issued five Record Store Day releases which have been amongst the event's best-selling vinyl. "Record...
Premier Leagueplanetfootball.com

And after all, Ruben Dias is Manchester City’s Wonderwall

The link between Oasis and Manchester City is almost certainly the most famous intersection of music and football of the past 30 years, narrowly beating Fulham’s tight bond with Michael Jackson. When City captain, leader, legend Vincent Kompany announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ewan McGregor Confirms Noel Gallagher’s Lightsaber Fight Claim

Ewan McGregor says a story Noel Gallagher previously shared about the two having a lightsaber fight after the Star Wars actor was cast in the franchise more than 20 years ago is pretty accurate. McGregor dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to talk about his current projects, which included...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Noel Gallagher just revealed why Liam hated Oasis' biggest hit

Leave it to the Brothers Gallagher to provide us with fighting words when they're not even in the same room together. In a new interview, Oasis' principal songwriter Noel Gallagher offered some insight into the now-defunct band's most beloved album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? as well as his brother Liam's lack of musical knowledge.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Oasis Reunion Would Be ‘Compromise’ for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher made another attempt at explaining why he wasn’t interested in an Oasis reunion, saying that working in a band was a “compromise” he didn’t feel like making. A breakdown in the feisty relationship with brother and singer Liam brought the group to an end in 2009, but speculation...
Musiczapgossip.com

Noel Gallagher: Oasis’ legacy set in stone

Noel Gallagher doesn’t need to reform Oasis because the legacy of the band is “set in stone”. The ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ hitmaker and his brother Liam are always being asked to reunite as a group, but Noel doesn’t see the point because the band will always have a great legacy.
CelebritiesMonster Children

Liam and Noel Gallagher Reveal What They’ve Been Working On

You might remember back in February, when journalist sleuths discovered that Liam and Noel Gallagher quietly registered a joint film production company named Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Well, the reason for such covert movements has finally been revealed, and Oasis fans should be pretty chuffed because a documentary is officially in the works. The brothers will be executive producers on a film about one of their most iconic concerts from the 90s: Knebworth, a live show that saw upwards of 250,000 Oasis fanatics come through across just two nights, when the Brit band was truly at the peak of their popularity. Seriously—around 4% of the country’s population applied for tickets, so if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about the stratospheric stardom of Oasis in ’96, you’re going to need to hold out for the concert doco.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Noel Gallagher: Lockdown has given me so many new songs

Noel Gallagher has "hated every single day of lockdown" in the UK but the time at home has resulted in him writing a lot of songs. Noel Gallagher says the "biggest benefit" of the coronavirus lockdown was the time he had to write new songs. The former Oasis guitarist -...
NME

Noel Gallagher says the “biggest benefit” of lockdown was writing new music

Noel Gallagher has discussed his time in lockdown, saying that the “biggest benefit” of the period was all the new music he wrote. Last week, Gallagher announced details of a Greatest Hits album from his High Flying Birds, with ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ celebrating a decade of the band and being revealed alongside a brand new song called ‘We’re On Our Way Now’.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Noel Gallagher Admits He Doesn’t Like ‘Wonderwall’

Noel Gallagher said the classic Oasis song “Wonderwall” was one of his “least favorite” pieces from the band’s catalog. The songwriter noted that he risked the band’s reputation with his approach on occasion but it was a valuable learning experience. “It beggars belief,” Gallagher told Mojo about the 1995 track’s...
Musicthebrag.com

Noel Gallagher reveals surprising reason brother Liam apparently hated ‘Wonderwall’

Noel Gallagher has revealed the surprising reason brother Liam apparently hated Oasis’ signature hit ‘Wonderwall’. Speaking to MOJO magazine (via Ultimate Guitar), Gallagher was asked whether he always knew if “a song would be sung by you or Liam,” to which he replied: “The only time I laid down the law was ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger.’
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Noel Gallagher Has Never Been A Big 'Wonderwall' Fan

Oasis co-founder, guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher doesn't think his band's biggest hit really held up over time. "'Wonderwall' is one of my least favorite songs because it's not finished," Gallagher told Mojo magazine. "If I could somehow twist time and go back there, I'd probably pick a different song for our calling card. Probably 'Some Might Say.'"
MusicNME

Noel Gallagher says he’ll reform Oasis for £100million

Noel Gallagher has named his price to reform Oasis, and it’s nothing short of a cool £100million. However, he isn’t holding out hope and claims that the music industry couldn’t afford to fork out the hefty sum. He made the comments after estranged brother Liam claimed last year that Oasis...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Noel Gallagher definitely, not maybe, has a favourite child

Noel Gallagher has broken the cardinal rule of parenting by admitting his has a favourite child. Noel Gallagher is running the risk of creating sibling rivalry in his house by admitting he has a favourite son. The Oasis legend and his wife Sara MacDonald have two boys, Donovan, 13, and...