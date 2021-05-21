Tips for using your credit card during the Hot Sale

Chase and IHG unveiled the best ever welcome bonus offer on the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card today. The card now comes with 150,000 IHG Rewards points when you spend $3,000 on it in the first three months. On top of this the first year annual fee of $89 is waived so you won’t have to pay that until your second year with the card. And it can be worth it topay that annual fee as you’ll get a free night award worth up to 40,000 points every year on your card’s anniversary. The card also gives members their fourth night free when redeeming points for a stay of four nights or longer.