Oshkosh School District names Superintendent finalists
The Oshkosh School District names the three finalists for superintendent. They include North Fond du Lac Superintendent Aaron Sadoff, Shorewood Superintendent Bryan Davis, and Watertown Superintendent Cassandra Shug. Sadoff was a finalist for the vacant Fond du Lac Schools superintendent position–but was not selected. The district also announces the membership of a community committee that will meet with the finalists. It includes current Oshkosh Common Council member Matt Mugerauer and former School Board member Karl Lowenstein. All three finalists will be in for interviews with the committee and the School Board on Monday.www.whby.com