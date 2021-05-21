Padma Lakshmi on Filming 'Taste the Nation' Season 2 and Her New Stella Artois Campaign

Simply enjoy your favorite ice cold Stella Artois in a fresh, sleek way while dining out to help support the restaurant industry recovery. Known for encouraging everyone to savor time with the people who matter most, often over delicious food and drinks out, Stella Artois has championed the restaurant industry through the ongoing health crisis, and this summer will be no different. As the restaurants look to reopen in the coming months, up to 80% of eateries across the country reported they are still at risk of permanent closure. So, joining forces with The James Beard Foundation®, Stella Artois looks to support them now more than ever with the release of an aluminum “Open for Good™” bottle that will contribute a portion of the proceeds towards helping the industry.