Padma Lakshmi on Filming 'Taste the Nation' Season 2 and Her New Stella Artois Campaign

By Marc Malkin
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePadma Lakshmi is teaming up with Stella Artois to celebrate the reopening of restaurants. The host of “Top Chef” and “Taste the Nation” stars in the new campaign, “Your Table Is Ready,” which offers diners their first Stella Chalice drink for free when dining out at participating venues. The campaign also includes the sale of special Stella aluminum bottles benefiting the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good restaurant relief program.

