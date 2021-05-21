'A Quiet Place Part II' Racks Up Impressive Pre-Sale Tickets Ahead of Box Office Debut

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.