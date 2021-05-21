newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'A Quiet Place Part II' Racks Up Impressive Pre-Sale Tickets Ahead of Box Office Debut

By Rebecca Rubin
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A Quiet Place Part II” is drumming up solid pre-sales, according to online ticketing service Fandango. If momentum sustains, that could bode well for the film’s box office debut over Memorial Day weekend. The follow-up to Paramount’s 2018 sleeper hit “A Quiet Place” is currently selling twice as many advance...

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Movie Tickets#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Musical Theater#Paramount#Dalmatians#Disney Plus#Rotten Tomatoes#Universal#Pre Sale Information#Movie Theater Marquees#Summer Movie Season#Experience Theaters#Memorial Day Weekend#Fantastic Four#Solid Pre Sales#Theater Owners#Part Ii#Amps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place: Part II Review

While it never quite recaptures what made the first film work so frighteningly well, A Quiet Place Part II nevertheless succeeds in delivering plenty of thrills and chills, keeping the viewer invested thanks to its focus on character and the moving performances from its returning cast and solid new addition Cillian Murphy.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

A Quiet Place: 5 Questions We Still Have About The Horror Monsters Ahead Of Part II

This Memorial weekend, a welcome, but chilling hush will come over theaters as John Krasinski’s long-awaited horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II finally comes out. The movie will follow the 2018 hit that introduced the haunting monsters who have eliminated much of Earth’s population due to their ultra sensitivity to sound which they hunt and kill. Ahead of the return of the franchise, let’s talk through some of the questions I still have about the mysterious villains that have set off the apocalypse that the Abbotts will once again try to survive from.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: John Krasinski’s Monster Movie Sequel Amps Up the Scares

For many, John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” will be their first movie back since the pandemic forced theaters to shut down. There’s a certain poetry to that, since the high-tension horror sequel picks up just over a year into a life-changing threat to humanity. After being delayed nearly as long from its original March 2020 release date, the fictional Abbott family — or what remains of it — now seems more relatable than ever. They listened to the news when a deadly invasion struck, they played it even more cautious than their neighbors, and they made it this far. Now what?
MoviesHollywood News

Exciting new clip arrives for horror sequel ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’

Here’s a film that I have been waiting the best part of year (or more) to see, and in just a couple of weeks, I will be able to venture down to my local multiplex to check it out – and I cannot wait. A Quiet Place Part II is the follow-up to the smash-hit genre piece directed by John Krasinski, and we have a brief, though quite exciting new clip to share.
Moviesstaradvertiser.com

John Krasinski and the tense wait for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

On the night of March 8, 2020, John Krasinski was celebrating the imminent release of his new post-apocalyptic thriller, “A Quiet Place Part II,” which he wrote and directed. He proudly walked the red carpet for its premiere at the Rose Theater as he posed for photographs with Emily Blunt, his wife and the film’s star. He told the crowd at Jazz at Lincoln Center how excited he was to share the movie with them and, shortly, with audiences everywhere.
MoviesMiami Herald

Movie review: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a missed opportunity to expand story

Three years ago, “The Office” star John Krasinski planted his flag as a big-budget genre filmmaker with the high-concept, sound-based monster movie “A Quiet Place.” The film, written by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck with Krasinski, was a piece of well-crafted schlock, impeccably sound-designed and shot, starring Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt in an effortfully near-silent performance. Co-starring deaf actress Millicent Simmonds as their daughter Regan, the use of sign language and hearing aids made for some innovative visual storytelling and monster fighting. But lift the hood on “A Quiet Place,” and it doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The film has a single idea, the character and story choices reverse-engineered to stuff drama into a dangerous, yet inherently staid situation. Suffused with a deeply earnest sense of self-seriousness but not a shred of humor, camp, or self-awareness, “A Quiet Place” is horror for people who don’t seem to like horror all that much.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

A Quiet Place Part II, 2021. Directed by John Krasinski. Starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. After the events of the first film, the Abbott family join forces with another survivor as they attempt to evade the sound-focused monsters rampaging across the planet. A...
Electronicsheyuguys.com

Win X by KYGO Headphones with A Quiet Place Part II

The wait is over. To celebrate the release of A Quiet Place Part II, exclusively in cinemas June 3, and advanced screenings on May 31st (cert 15), we are giving you the chance to win two pairs of X by Kygo Xellence true wireless headphones to enjoy your own quiet place.
MoviesComicBook

A Quiet Place Part II Selling Twice as Many Advance Tickets Now as It Was Pre-Pandemic

A Quiet Place Part II is making noise at the pre-sale box office: the sequel is reportedly outpacing advance ticket sales from March 2020. The John Krasinski-directed follow-up to his 2018 horror hit is selling twice as many advance tickets on the Fandango website and app, according to Fandango, with Deadline estimating a $40M-$50M haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Tickets originally went on sale in late February last year, when A Quiet Place Part II was set to open on March 20, 2020 — until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to September and then into the start of the summer moviegoing season, where it opens May 28.
MoviesDerrick

'A Quiet Place Part II' review: Appealing creature feature turns up the jump scares

"A Quiet Place Part II," John Krasinski's effective sequel to his 2018 horror film "A Quiet Place," begins with a scene that's so normal it gave this masked viewer a pang of nostalgia. A crowd has gathered in a park, on a summer afternoon, for a kids softball game; it's a lovely, ordinary day. A title card reads "Day 1." And suddenly, a strange dark fire appears in the sky. The monsters have arrived, and nothing will be ordinary ever again.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Boss Baby 2’ to Hit Theaters and Peacock in July

Universal announced on Monday that DreamWorks Animation’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business” is moving from a theatrical release in September to a release on July 2 in both theaters and on Peacock. The film will be available for streaming at no extra charge to those who subscribe to Peacock’s premium...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Will 'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Cruella' Start Summer Movie Season With a Sizzle?

Audiences are going to be confronted this weekend with something they haven’t seen in a long time: New movies they may actually want to watch in theaters. In the first box office battle in ages, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” and Disney’s “Cruella” are expected to heat up an ice-cold domestic box office and kick off a delayed summer movie season.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Summer Box Office Projections: ‘F9,’ ‘A Quiet Place II’ & More

With New York relaxing pandemic guidelines and Los Angeles reporting its lowest daily deaths since April 2020, film exhibition’s return to normalcy continues to move in a positive direction. Exclusive data from entertainment market research and analytics firm Guts + Data shared with Variety Intelligence Platform demonstrates which upcoming films...
MoviesBowling Green Daily News

'A Quiet Place Part II' a satisfying sequel

“A Quiet Place Part II” was set to open in March 2020, but a week before its release the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of theaters worldwide – putting this eagerly anticipated sequel on the shelf. Here we are 14 months later, and “Quiet Place” has arrived to officially kick...