Public Health

California to lift COVID-19 capacity, physical distancing requirements on June 15

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XDvI2_0a7HkVQB00
People eat at the King's Head pub as Los Angeles County moves into the least restrictive yellow coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disease reopening tier, in Santa Monica, California, U.S., May 6, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California health officials said on Friday the state will lift capacity limitations and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, but will continue to follow CDC guidelines on the use of masks and face coverings.

Cecil County, MDCecil Daily

County to lift capacity, distancing restrictions

County Executive Danielle Hornberger will follow suit with the state and lift capacity and distancing restrictions on indoor and outdoor venues starting Saturday. The move follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s order that indoor and outdoor dining facilities and venues are to resume normal operations on Saturday. While the state mandate includes...
Public Healthaveryjournal.com

Cooper lifts COVID-19 mask mandate, social distancing requirement in most settings

(The Center Square) – North Carolinians no longer are required to wear masks or follow social distancing requirements in most instances, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. Cooper’s announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 safely can do most activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.
Augusta, MEwabi.tv

LIVE: Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Starting May 24th the state will lift all capacity limits and requirements to physically distance in all public outdoor settings. Governor Mills also announced Thursday all capacity limits for public indoor venues will be removed, too. Physical distancing requirements will also be eliminated, except in settings where people are eating or drinking and therefore would be removing their face covering – such as indoor restaurants, bars, dining areas in camps or in congregate living facilities, and break rooms.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 279.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 279,397,250 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 351,955,515 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Those figures are up from the 277,290,173 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May...
California StatePosted by
Deadline

California Announces Specifics About June 15 Reopening: No Capacity Limits, No Distancing, No Vaccine Passports, But Vax Verification Required For Big Indoor Events

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly briefed reporters Friday on specifics of the state’s long-planned June 15 reopening. “Capacity limitations are no longer going to be part” of the state’s plan, he said. “We will not have capacity restrictions.”. On physical distancing, Ghaly said simply, “None.”. On...
Massachusetts Statenortheastern.edu

Northeastern to lift mask-wearing, physical distancing requirements on Massachusetts campuses

Northeastern to lift mask-wearing, physical distancing requirements on Massachusetts campuses. In a move that reflects widespread progress in the fight against COVID-19, Northeastern University will lift its indoor mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals and physical distance requirements for everyone at the end of this month, in accordance with updated guidance from state and federal public health officials.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Only 4 States Where COVID Cases Are Rising

Vaccinations have helped massively improve the coronavirus situation in the U.S., especially now that every adult in the country is eligible to get the shot. Nearly every state is seeing a decline in COVID numbers, and daily COVID cases in the country as a whole have continued to decline over the past few weeks. But there are some areas that are still struggling. Data from The Washington Post shows that there are four states where COVID cases are currently rising.
Public HealthBest Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges

The end of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to feel closer with each day. On May 3, officials announced that New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey would fully reopen most businesses by May 19, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended all COVID-related health restrictions effective immediately. But while much progress has been made in the year since the virus first began spreading and the national infection rate continues to drop, data from The Washington Post shows that some states have still seen COVID surges in the past week. Read on to see which areas have seen their case numbers jump, and for more on how to keep safe, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said on Saturday, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director...
Public HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Northwell sends relief to India as coronavirus cases overwhelm hospitals and the supply chain

Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña (right), Northwell Health's director of Global Health, readies supplies to send to India. (Photo courtesy of Northwell Health) Northwell Health, in conjunction with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, is shipping 1 million KN95 respirators, 35 ventilators and 1,000 oxygen concentrators to India, which is facing a catastrophic second wave of COVID-19.
Los Angeles County, CAnewsnationnow.com

12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — With millions of people in Los Angeles County now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday evidence is becoming clearer that the shots provide exceptional protection against sickness and death from the virus. NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports data on “breakthrough cases,” or people who...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris warns the world must begin preparing for the NEXT pandemic and will tell the UN to invest in vaccines, PPE and women's health to avoid a future disaster

Vice President Kamala Harris will tell the United Nations that the world needs to start preparing for the next global pandemic even as COVID-19 rages on. Harris' virtual appearance at the UN on Monday - her second since becoming vice president - will offer ideas on how nations can better prepare themselves for the next global health crisis.
U.S. Politicsfox44news.com

Biden supports waiving COVID vaccine patent rights

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While the Biden administration says it supports intellectual property rights, “the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic” mean vaccine patent rights should be waived. Some are cheering the White House’s support of waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents, saying the move would help struggling countries. “I could not be...