It may not be a good time for mass construction, however, it's an extraordinary time for DIY home projects. Prices may keep rising, but Arkansans are not letting that put a snag in their DIY home projects. Many people are learning how to do construction themselves, cutting out the middleman, when it comes to home building, and additional home projects. DIY thrives in Arkansas, breathing new vitality into outdated goods. To many folks, it's as easy as picking up a hammer or a roll of contact paper.